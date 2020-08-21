Konstantin Ignatov, the brother of OneCoin’s fugitive creator Ruja Ignatova and a significant figure behind the $4 billion Ponzi plan, concurred to testify against his sister as part of a settlement that saw Ignatov dismissed from civil lawsuits targeting the fraud.

Newly reported information concerning the settlement’s terms expose that Ignatov has actually concurred both to work together with the class of OneCoin financiers bringing the match forward and to testify against his sister on their behalf ought to the match go to trial.

Ignatov is likewise an accused and working together witness in a parallel criminal case, with his statement assisting protect the conviction of attorney and declared OneCoin cash launderer Mark Scott in November 2019.

Ignatov pled guilty to charges of cash laundering and conspiracy to devote wire scams in October, and is dealing with up to 90 years jail time in the criminal case. Ignatov’s sentencing is presently arranged forNov 11.

In November, Ignatov informed New York district attorneys that Phoenix Thoroughbreds’ owner Amer Abdulaziz Salman was an essential “money-cleaner” working under the assistance of Mark Scott’s co-conspirator and Ignatova’s previous enthusiast Gilbert Armena.

Reports suggest that the Phoenix Thoroughbreds racing company was prohibited from French competitors for its supposed ties to OneCoin over the recently, with the business likewise withdrawing from British occasions.

Abdulaziz and Phoenix Thoroughbreds have actually turned down the supposed association with the Ponzi plan.

Last month, the bodies of two-former OneCoin promoters were discovered in Mexico.