‘One World: Together At Home’ raises $128M for fight against coronavirus pandemic

A historic benefit concert called “One World: Together at Home” was organized jointly by the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen. The event aired on ABC and other television networks and was able to raise a whopping amount of $128 million for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The star-studded event included great artists like Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, the Rolling Stone, and many others. The event was curated by Lady Gaga and was hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, along with friends from Sesame Street.

$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome. Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon. pic.twitter.com/QudE6j7reF — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

The show also saw a surprise visit from Beyonce, who brought up the issue of how COVID-19 was disproportionately impacting the black community. Former first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush were also seen in the show. They thanked all the first responders and health care workers for pulling the nation forward amid the coronavirus disaster.

Gaga began the show by playing, Nat King Cole’s version of the song “Smile”. It was followed by Wonder’s performance of “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers. Other performers included Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund will receive $55.1 million from the event’s collection. The rest $72.8 million will be forwarded to the local and regional organizations.

