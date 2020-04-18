‘One World: Together at Home.’ Everyone from Lady Gaga to Oprah will show up

The occasion — which will function dozens of celebrities and musicians — will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Here’s what else it is best to know concerning the occasion, happening on Saturday.

The occasion, a collaboration between the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, is supposed to encourage individuals to take motion in opposition to the unfold of coronavirus by staying residence and calling on elected officers. Lady Gaga additionally helped curate the occasion.

The multi-hour occasion is sort of a cross between a public well being convention and a live performance. According to the web site, artists, world well being consultants and world leaders will all be featured, and you’ll count on an orthodox mix of performances combined in with talks.

OK, so who’s attending?

Everyone from Usher and Taylor Swift, to the Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga, to Oprah Winfrey and Bill and Melinda Gates is ready to make an look. The full record is on the occasion web site, and it is fairly an eclectic group.

How can I tune in?

There are just a few methods.

If you are within the US, a linear broadcast will be held from eight p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC, CBS and ABC. In the UK, the linear broadcast will air Sunday, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. BST on the BBC.

But there will even be a digital stream operating on-line from 2 p.m. to eight p.m. ET on a number of platforms, together with Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, TIDAL, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.