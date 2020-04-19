One World Together At Home concert highlights: All the best bits from Taylor Swift to Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and Andrea Bocelli

The One World: Together at Home worldwide concert saw a few of the greatest pop celebrities on the world sign up with pressures for an eight-hour stream of digital efficiencies.

Organised with Lady Gaga and philanthropic organisation Global Citizen, the concert consisted of a six-hour pre-show readily available to stream online, prior to the two-hour centerpiece broadcasting both online and on tv.

Among the several musicians to execute were Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, The Killers, The Rolling Stones, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Sir Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, The Killers, Kacey Musgraves and Jennifer Hudson.





Here are a few of the highlights from the night:

Elton John

The “Rocketman” musician used a stimulating performance of his tune “I’m Still Standing”, carried out on a grand piano in his yard.

Sheryl Crow

The United States rock celebrity carried out an intimate piano number along with her hit “Every Day is a Winding Road”.

Beyonce’s sincere speech

The Lemonade celebrity took unique treatment to address black Americans, that “disproportionately belong to those essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home”.

“Tonight, we celebrate true heroes,” she claimed. “Those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all saf,e fed and healthy. To the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are away from their families to take care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety.”

Taylor Swift vocal singing ‘Soon You’ ll Get Better’

The Lover musician’s efficiency of “Soon You’ll Get Better”, from her most current cd, was a psychological one. The tune was created for Swift’s mom following her cancer cells medical diagnosis, however really felt much more emotional currently.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

The brother or sisters and music partners carried out “Sunny” by BobbyHebb Eilish took some time after the efficiency to give thanks to wellness employees fighting coronavirus.

SuperM

The South Korean pop team was among the most enjoyable acts of the evening, with a video clip proving the 7 participants taking part in different tasks at their houses, consisting of making a plaything watercraft, attracting, and weight-lifting.

Luis Fonsi

“This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico!” The record-obliterating tune made a look in the direction of the end of the preliminary of efficiencies, as an unique acoustic performance by Luis Fonsi and atrioventricular bundle.

Jennifer Hudson

Is it feasible that Hudson has taken care of to, nevertheless somewhat, retrieve the scary reveal that was Cats? The vocalist and star carried out “Memory”, which some social networks followers claimed had actually relocated them to rips.

Christine and the Queens

The French musician sang 2 of her newest tracks, “People, I’ve Been Sad” and “Mountains”.

Annie Lennox and her daughter Lola

The Eurythmics singer and her daughter offered a fantastic rendition of “There Must Be an Angel”.

Hozier

You’d think it’d be tired by now, but Hozier’s “Take Me To Church” still has a powerful resonance, particularly in a time when the world is being urged to come together.

Cassper Nyovest

With just backing track and a microphone, standing against a plain wall in his home, Cassper Nyovest still managed to offer one of the most joyful performances of the night.

The Killers

Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci (apparently they live together?) performed “Mr Brightside” and “Caution”.

Angele

The French artist sang her track “Balance ton Quoi”, a nod to her country’s feminist movement #BalancetonPorc.

Liam Payne and Rita Ora

The pair performed a duet of “For You”, which featured in the Fifty Shades film franchise, from their respective homes, managing to achieve some wonderful harmonies.

Lady Gaga

Along with hosting duties, Gaga sang a moving version of “Smile” as she launched the second part of the eight-hour concert.