One World: Full list of scheduled performances, from Lady Gaga to Taylor Swift and Elton John

Lady Gaga’s One World: Together at Home live performance, organised with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, is going down to have a good time the work of healthcare professionals on the frontline within the battle in opposition to coronavirus.
Some of the world’s greatest music stars are lined up to carry out particular live shows from residence, together with Elton John, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga herself.
A six-hour pre-show can be obtainable to stream on-line, earlier than a two-hour most important occasion airing each on-line and on tv.
The two separate broadcasts happen from 2 – 8pm ET (7pm – 1am UK time) and one other from 8 – 10pm ET (1 – 3am UK time).
Three titans of late-night TV – Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert – will host the occasion.
Globally, the occasion can be obtainable to watch on-line on a number of platforms. Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube will all stream your entire occasion, that means each the pre-show and the principle live performance. That will happen from 2pm ET, or 7pm BST.
Apple will air the live performance from 8pm ET, or 1am BST, on Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Beats 1.
Here’s a full list of everybody performing:
(Broadcast 7pm – 1am GMT)
Adam Lambert
Andra Day
Angèle
Anitta
Annie Lennox
Becky G
Ben Platt
Billy Ray Cyrus
Black Coffee
Bridget Moynahan
Burna Boy
Cassper Nyovest
Charlie Puth
Christine and the Queens
Common
Connie Britton
Danai Gurira
Delta Goodrem
Don Cheadle
Eason Chan
Ellie Goulding
Erin Richards
FINNEAS
Heidi Klum
Hozier
Hussain Al Jasmi
Jack Black
Jacky Cheung
Jack Johnson
Jameela Jamil
James McAvoy
Jason Segel
Jennifer Hudson
Jess Glynne
Jessie J
Jessie Reyez
John Legend
Juanes
Kesha
Lady Antebellum
Lang Lang
Leslie Odom Jr.
Lewis Hamilton
Liam Payne
Lili Reinhart
Lilly Singh
Lindsey Vonn
Lisa Mishra
Lola Lennox
Luis Fonsi
Maren Morris
Matt Bomer
Megan Rapinoe
Michael Bublé
Milky Chance
Naomi Osaka
Natti Natasha
Niall Horan
Nomzamo Mbatha
PK Subban
Picture This
Rita Ora
Samuel L Jackson
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
Sho Madjozi
SOFI TUKKER
SuperM
The Killers
Tim Gunn
Vishal Mishra
Zucchero
Broadcast (1 – 3am GMT)
Amy Poehler
Andrea Bocelli
Awkwafina
Billie Eilish
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day
Burna Boy
Camila Cabello
Céline Dion
Chris Martin
David Beckham
Eddie Vedder
Ellen DeGeneres
Elton John
FINNEAS
Idris and Sabrina Elba
J Balvin
Jennifer Lopez
John Legend
Kacey Musgraves
Keith Urban
Kerry Washington
Lady Gaga
Lang Lang
Lizzo
LL COOL J
Lupita Nyong’o
Maluma
Oprah Winfrey
Paul McCartney
Pharrell Williams
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Sam Smith
Shah Rukh Khan
Shawn Mendes
Stevie Wonder
Taylor Swift
Usher
The Independent can be liveblogging the occasion from 7pm GMT tonight (18 April).