One World: Full list of scheduled performances, from Lady Gaga to Taylor Swift and Elton John

Lady Gaga’s One World: Together at Home live performance, organised with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, is going down to have a good time the work of healthcare professionals on the frontline within the battle in opposition to coronavirus.

Some of the world’s greatest music stars are lined up to carry out particular live shows from residence, together with Elton John, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga herself.

A six-hour pre-show can be obtainable to stream on-line, earlier than a two-hour most important occasion airing each on-line and on tv.





The two separate broadcasts happen from 2 – 8pm ET (7pm – 1am UK time) and one other from 8 – 10pm ET (1 – 3am UK time).

Three titans of late-night TV – Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert – will host the occasion.

Globally, the occasion can be obtainable to watch on-line on a number of platforms. Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube will all stream your entire occasion, that means each the pre-show and the principle live performance. That will happen from 2pm ET, or 7pm BST.

Apple will air the live performance from 8pm ET, or 1am BST, on Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Beats 1.

Here’s a full list of everybody performing:

(Broadcast 7pm – 1am GMT)

Adam Lambert

Andra Day

Angèle

Anitta

Annie Lennox

Becky G

Ben Platt

Billy Ray Cyrus

Black Coffee

Bridget Moynahan

Burna Boy

Cassper Nyovest

Charlie Puth

Christine and the Queens

Common

Connie Britton

Danai Gurira

Delta Goodrem

Don Cheadle

Eason Chan

Ellie Goulding

Erin Richards

FINNEAS

Heidi Klum

Hozier

Hussain Al Jasmi

Jack Black

Jacky Cheung

Jack Johnson

Jameela Jamil

James McAvoy

Jason Segel

Jennifer Hudson

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Jessie Reyez

John Legend

Juanes

Kesha

Lady Antebellum

Lang Lang

Leslie Odom Jr.

Lewis Hamilton

Liam Payne

Lili Reinhart

Lilly Singh

Lindsey Vonn

Lisa Mishra

Lola Lennox

Luis Fonsi

Maren Morris

Matt Bomer

Megan Rapinoe

Michael Bublé

Milky Chance

Naomi Osaka

Natti Natasha

Niall Horan

Nomzamo Mbatha

PK Subban

Picture This

Rita Ora

Samuel L Jackson

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

Sho Madjozi

SOFI TUKKER

SuperM

The Killers

Tim Gunn

Vishal Mishra

Zucchero

Broadcast (1 – 3am GMT)

Amy Poehler

Andrea Bocelli

Awkwafina

Billie Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

Burna Boy

Camila Cabello

Céline Dion

Chris Martin

David Beckham

Eddie Vedder

Ellen DeGeneres

Elton John

FINNEAS

Idris and Sabrina Elba

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

John Legend

Kacey Musgraves

Keith Urban

Kerry Washington

Lady Gaga

Lang Lang

Lizzo

LL COOL J

Lupita Nyong’o

Maluma

Oprah Winfrey

Paul McCartney

Pharrell Williams

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Sam Smith

Shah Rukh Khan

Shawn Mendes

Stevie Wonder

Taylor Swift

Usher

The Independent can be liveblogging the occasion from 7pm GMT tonight (18 April).