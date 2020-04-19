One World concert: Jimmy Fallon takes swipe at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Late- evening host Jimmy Fallon took a swipe at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos while co-presenting the One World: Together at Home show.

One World was arranged by Lady Gaga, Global Citizen as well as the World Health Organisation as a “thank you” to those on the frontline in the fight versus coronavirus.

Fallon offered the 2nd component of the occasion, in addition to fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel as well as Stephen Colbert.





Download the brand-new Independent Premium application Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings

During the opening act of the 2nd component, it was exposed that greater than $50 m had actually been increased in advance of the occasion.

“And half of that was shaking Jeff Bezos for loose change,” Fallon joked.

Read a lot more

The Guardian reported today that Bezos has actually expanded his large lot of money by an additional $24 bn until now throughout the coronavirus pandemic, noting a 20 percent rise over the last 4 months to a total amount of around $138 b.

Bezos possesses an 11 percent risk in Amazon as well as has actually been the world’s wealthiest individual considering that 2017.

A rise popular has actually driven business to near height holiday degrees, with the general public on partial lockdown aside from those taken into consideration vital employees.

The One World show saw thousands of efficiencies as well as looks from a few of the earth’s greatest celebrities, consisting of Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John as well as The Rolling Stones.

See the highlights from the One World show right here.