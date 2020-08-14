One Woman Gets Hosed And Bulldozed By The City – CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)— Camella Batten is retired, she’s battled cancer, and she’s terrified of COVID-19 But her most significant barrier?

The City of Chicago.

The pandemic interrupted our examination intoMs Batten’s water expense, however CBS 2 Investigators are back on the case. We have actually discovered that not just did she get hosed by the City– she likewise got bulldozed.

Year- after-year, 72- year-oldMs Batten’s water costs continued to accumulate, up until we got included.

“I don’t owe them nothing anymore!”Ms Batten stated after our examination led to her brand-new balance.

Her $3,05150 expense has actually been decreased to absolutely no, and on top of that, the City owes her cash– an extra $3,46747 for costs she never ever must have paid.

For the previous 2 years, CBS 2 has actually been assisting clients who are “Getting Hosed,” from a Vietnam Veteran who owes $11,000 in spite of never ever utilizing water, to a widow charged for what 6 households would utilize.

We started dealing withMs Batten’s case in June of 2019, long prior to COVID-19, face masks, and honestly, worry became part of daily life.

When we at first took a seat with her, she informed us she had actually been paying $120 monthly for a home she had actually not resided in for more than 9 years. That is not an irrelevant quantity for somebody living off of a $1,200 a month Social Security …