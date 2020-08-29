One week after lapping the field, Dustin Johnson is enjoying a stiffer test

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill.– One week after lapping the field with among the most dominant efficiencies in current PGA Tour memory, Dustin Johnson is revealing that he does not mind when conditions get a little crispy.

Johnson’s 30-under overall won The Northern Trust by 11 shots, and he came within one shot of the Tour’s all-time scoring record.

It may take a month-long stay to reach 30 under at Olympia Fields, where just 2 gamers stay in red figures after 2 rounds. But thanks in part to a set of closing birdies, Johnson is hot on their heels. He’s even par and just one shot behind Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay.

“This golf course, it demands very good play, and you’ve got to put the ball in the right position. And then from there you’ve got to hit quality golf shots into the greens. It’s a completely different golf course, completely different conditions,” Johnson stated. “It’s firm and fast, and it’s a lot of fun to play this kind of golf. I like it.”

BMW Championship: Full- field ratings|Full protection

Current FedExCup points standings

Johnson had actually just made 2 birdies in the 2nd round prior to ending on a high note. He rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt onNo 17 to get to even on the day, then included a 32-footer on the last green for another …