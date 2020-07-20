One UK, 6 U.S. NGOs designated undesirable in Russia – Panorama

Seven foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs), six U.S. and one UK NGO, have been designated as undesirable in Russia following inspections carried out by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, Interfax news agency reported.

“As a result of a study of the materials received by the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation, a decision was adopted to designate the activities of the following foreign non-governmental organizations as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation: World Organization to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong Inc. (WOIPFG, U.S.) Coalition to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong in China (U.S.), Global Mission to Rescue Persecuted Falun Gong Practitioners Inc. (GMRPFGP, U.S.), Friends of Falun Gong Inc. (U.S.), Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFON, U.S.), Dragon Springs Buddhist Inc. (U.S.), and The European Falun Dafa Association (UK),” the Prosecutor General’s Office told Interfax.