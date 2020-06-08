One UI 2.5 might bring ads to stock Samsung apps

A new leaked screenshot of Samsungs upcoming One UI 2.5 suggests the Korean tech giant will begin pushing ads in its stock apps as well as on the lock screen. According to speculation, the ads is only going to show up on budget Samsung offerings in the A and M-series. The sample ad shows a 15-second timer on the lock screen that you simply need to watch before you unlock these devices.









One UI 2.5 ads

Another example shows a banner integrated into the current weather app. Both ads have been in Korean therefore it remains to be seen if Samsung will bring this method to its international devices. Samsung Korea representatives also issued a statement back October which did mention their intent of bringing banner ads to its UI with the purpose of providing new functions and stable service operation through the collected advertising revenue.

Info about One UI 2.5 is scarce with the only previous leak suggesting it will bring gesture navigation for alternative party launchers. The new UI is expected to debut on the Galaxy Note20 series.

