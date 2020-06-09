One UI 2.5 might bring ads to stock Samsung apps [Updated]

Update: The lock display screen advert is definitely a joke made by a member of the South Korean Samsung Community discussion board. It was posted in response to an precise advert which appeared within the Samsung Weather app and garnered extreme person backlash.

A brand new leaked screenshot of Samsungs upcoming One UI 2.5 suggests the Korean tech big will start pushing ads in its stock apps and even on the lock display screen. According to hypothesis, the ads will solely present up on funds Samsung choices within the A and M-series. The pattern advert reveals a 15-second timer on the lock display screen which you want to watch earlier than you’ll be able to unlock the system.









One UI 2.5 ads

Another instance reveals a banner built-in into the climate app. Both ads are in Korean so it stays to be seen if Samsung will bring this strategy to its worldwide gadgets. Samsung Korea representatives additionally issued a press release again in October which did point out their intent of bringing banner ads to One UI with the aim of offering new capabilities and secure service operation via the collected promoting income.

Info about One UI 2.5 is scarce with the one earlier leak suggesting it can bring gesture navigation for third social gathering launchers. The new UI is predicted to debut on the Galaxy Notice20 collection.

