One UI 2.5 arrives for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung began seeding the current model of its One UI to the initialGalaxy Z Flip It’s not an extreme overhaul however the brand-new variation does bring a number of cool functions.





Changelog

For circumstances, you can now ask for a password for the Wi-Fi if among your contacts is currently linked to the very same network. Another cool addition is to the default Samsung keyboard, which can now browse on YouTube straight so you are not restricted to Google searches.

The Pro Video mode of the default video camera app now enables you to pick the incorporated microphone while tape-recording or an external microphone (either Bluetooth or linked to the USB-C port).

The upgrade with construct number F700U1UEU2BTGE needs a 1,157 MB download and likewise provides Google’s August security spot.

Via