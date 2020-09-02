One-Third of Americans Say They Wouldn’t Take a Coronavirus Vaccine, Poll Shows

A 3rd of Americans would not concur with taking a coronavirus vaccine, were one readily available, according to a international study, which discovered the United States to be one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries worldwide.

Thirty- 3 percent of participants in the United States stated they “somewhat disagreed” or “strongly disagreed” with the declaration “if a vaccine for COVID-19 were readily available, I would get it,” according to an Ipsos MORI poll for the World Economic Forum.

Just over two-thirds of participants showed that they would get a COVID-19 vaccine, with 32 percent stating they “somewhat agreed” and 35 percent stating they “strongly agreed” with the declaration.

These Ipsos MORI findings are broadly in line with previous surveys performed by Marist Poll and Gallup which both discovered that 35 percent of Americans would not get a vaccine for the coronavirus if it were readily available.

Ipsos MORI likewise discovered that vaccine intent in the United States was lower than the typical throughout 27 nations surveyed. Overall, 26 percent of participants throughout the 27 countries informed the pollsters that they disagreed with the declaration.

Of the 27 nations surveyed, vaccine intent was least expensive in Russia.

Forty- 6 percent of participants in Russia showed that they would not get a vaccine, with 24 percent stating they “somewhat disagreed” with the declaration and …