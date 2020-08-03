One teacher has resigned and others concerned for their health after being forced to work at school while students go virtual

Newman and at least 2,000 other teachers, parents and community stakeholders, have signed a petition asking Gwinnett County Public Schools, the largest school system in Georgia, to allow teachers the option to work from home.
Roach told CNN that because of the district’s tracing process, they have determined the majority of the 260 cases were from community spread.
“We have people who have called in to report, who have not been at school or work,” Roach said.
‘We just don’t want to die for it or get sick’
“Given the number of COVID cases in Gwinnett, we would expect to see positives among our employees based on the community spread in our county,” Roach said.
Teachers told CNN they are frightened of the risk of exposure, while they also grapple with their own childcare issues.
A staff member at Baggett Elementary School shared an email with CNN from her school principal,…