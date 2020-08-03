One teacher has resigned and others concerned for their health after being forced to work at school while students go virtual

Newman and at least 2,000 other teachers, parents and community stakeholders, have signed a petition asking Gwinnett County Public Schools, the largest school system in Georgia, to allow teachers the option to work from home.

The district, which serves about 180,000 students, decided to start the school year on August 12 with all virtual learning, keeping students at home. It was a decision, made in July, that has prompted parent protests calling for face-to-face options . Meanwhile, teachers were told to report to school buildings on July 29 to prepare for the school year.

Roach told CNN that because of the district’s tracing process, they have determined the majority of the 260 cases were from community spread.

“We have people who have called in to report, who have not been at school or work,” Roach said. ‘We just don’t want to die for it or get sick’ As of August 3, Gwinnett County has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in Georgia, with more than 17,900 confirmed cases and at least 1,996 hospitalizations, the highest in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health “Given the number of COVID cases in Gwinnett, we would expect to see positives among our employees based on the community spread in our county,” Roach said. Teachers told CNN they are frightened of the risk of exposure, while they also grapple with their own childcare issues. A staff member at Baggett Elementary School shared an email with CNN from her school principal,…

