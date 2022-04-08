In the opera “Artsakh is Armenia. “One State, One Flag” action was held to paint the Artsakh flag placed by the NA opposition factions on April 5, removing the white part separating Artsakh from Armenia, the ADB reports.

Later The Council of the National-Democratic Burden has issued a statement, which reads: «Recently, two members of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun approached the supporters of the National Assembly on duty in Freedom Square, one of whom by the name of Igor Sargsyan, demanded the restoration of the Artsakh flag placed in the French Square, which was turned into the flag of Armenia by the supporters of the National Assembly this morning. They threatened that otherwise they would return in half an hour and take revenge.

We would like to inform you that if the police do not prevent the violence against the supporters of BJ, there will be an adequate response against it based on the right of self-defense. ”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBvueokinx8:

Council of the National Democratic Party