The Japanese coastguard has actually launched video footage of the sole survivor up until now from a big cargo ship believed to have actually sunk throughout atyphoon There had actually been 43 team and almost 6,000 livestock on board.

The Filipino seaman was discovered wandering in a life vest and stated the ship had actually been struck by a big wave.

A 2nd seaman was discovered on Friday however passed away after he was required to a medical facility.