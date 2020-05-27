One punnet of strawberries – 17 ways to use them, from cake to ketchup | Food

If you aren’t going to get on the market and choose strawberries, the least you are able to do is eat them. Britain, farmers inform us, is going through an enormous strawberry glut, thanks to the cancellation of main occasions comparable to Wimbledon (the place 33 tonnes of strawberries have been eaten final yr), together with 1000’s of weddings and summer time events. As civic duties go, consuming hundreds of strawberries isn’t that taxing, however they gained’t sit round ready for you to provide you with new ways to serve them. Here are 17 scrumptious concepts to assist you to handle your private stockpile.

Maceration is step primary in rather a lot of the recipes under. At its easiest, macerating consists of hulling and halving a amount of strawberries, tossing them in a bowl with a pair of tablespoons of sugar, then leaving them to sit within the fridge for half an hour or longer, however not lengthy sufficient for them to flip into mush (that means not in a single day). Additions to the fundamental system might embrace juice (orange or lemon), balsamic vinegar or alcohol.

Cakes and tarts









Sophisticated … Felicity Cloake’s strawberry tart. Photograph: Felicity Cloake/The Guardian



A primary strawberry tart, nonetheless, requires no maceration. You simply make – or in any other case receive – a shortcrust pastry case, fill it with whipped cream or pastry cream (I’ve had some success with this fail-safe Youtube tutorial by Thomas Joseph) and sink sliced strawberries into the highest in an orderly spiral. You can get very fussy about sizing fruit for a neat look or, alternatively, not trouble.

Felicity Cloake’s strawberry tart is barely extra subtle, in that you’ve got to be the kind of one that has rosewater to hand, however it’s no harder to produce. It additionally accommodates a helpful recipe-inside-a-recipe, for an extremely helpful no-roll shortcrust pastry: you simply press the combination into the tin with the bottom of a cup.

Yotam Ottolenghi’s strawberry and basil tart has an intriguing mixture of strawberries, pistachios and basil-infused pastry cream. It additionally calls, fortunately, for retailer-purchased puff pastry. Life is probably not too brief to make your personal puff pastry, however the British summer time undoubtedly is.

Strawberry shortcake is the normal American means to carry on high of a strawberry glut, however Cloake’s reclaimed British model is superb. As you will notice, strawberry shortcakes usually are not truffles in any respect, however particular person assemblages of macerated strawberry, whipped cream and huge biscuit. However, it isn’t unusual in America to make one giant one and slice it like a cake. The components are the identical, though the quantities may differ since you’ll in all probability need three layers for peak. This version has the precise proportions.

In phrases of precise cake, a strawberry and olive oil breakfast cake suits the invoice, whereas Cassie Best’s strawberry and almond cheesecake sponge may very well be extra precisely described as a sponge with “cheesecake blobs” in it.

Salads













Startling mixture … Mark Bittman’s strawberries with rocket. Photograph: Lizzie Mayson/The Guardian



If you’re like me, it would take you some time to get your head spherical the concept of utilizing strawberries in salads, particularly salads that sound as if they might be simply nearly as good with out them. But allow us to not overlook why we’re right here: to degree Britain’s huge strawberry mountain earlier than it collapses and buries us all.

Here is what I’d counsel: earlier than you commit to a complete salad, attempt a number of bites of the related flavour mixtures first, to see in the event that they be just right for you. Some will probably be pleasant from the outset; others could also be tastes longer within the buying. I haven’t but made Ottolenghi’s strawberry and tomato salad, however I did put a tomato and a strawberry in my mouth on the identical time, and I can testify that they’ve a stunning affinity. Now I simply want to persuade my household.

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall recommends a strawberry and avocado salad, dressed with parmesan and a easy honey and lemon dressing. Mark Bittman’s strawberry and rocket is one other relatively startling mixture to experiment with, as is Erin Clarke’s spinach and strawberry salad.

Frozen desserts













No cream required … strawberry granita. Photograph: Cultura Creative Ltd/Alamy



I’m all the time drawn to ice-cream recipes that don’t require an ice-cream maker, as a result of I don’t personal one and I don’t need one. This easy freezer recipe from Tom Hunt, chef at Poco in Bristol, has simply 4 components: strawberries, sugar, double cream and mascarpone. Mine didn’t prove fairly as rippled as his, however it disappeared in a short time.

Jeremy Lee’s strawberry granita is simplicity itself, and will actually be stored that means. As he says, cream will not be required, “and the addition of a sprig of mint is absolutely forbidden.”

Compotes, sauces and jams













Rescue mission … Felicity Cloake’s strawberry jam. Photograph: Felicity Cloake/The Guardian



A surplus of ripe strawberries can rapidly flip into a humiliation of overripe strawberries: bruised, delicate, leaking. Compotes and preserves are the right means to rescue them. Strawberry jam is the obvious route, and, as all the time, Felicity Cloake provides the winnowed-down, optimum model. The main subject with strawberries is their lack of pectin, which causes jam to set. You want to add some, both within the from of different, pectin-wealthy fruit (lemons, say), or through the use of jam sugar, which already contains pectin.

Strawberry compote is even easier and retains within the fridge for about two weeks. If you’re searching for one thing extra adventurous, attempt Ottolenghi’s frankly counter-intuitive strawberry and harissa ketchup, which he recommends as an accompaniment to grilled meats. After the factor with the tomato and the strawberry, I’m keen to take his phrase for it.

Drinks













And for these previous couple of berries … the strawberry daiquiri. Photograph: Felicity Cloake/The Guardian



Strawberries are, for many individuals, simply smoothies ready to occur, both alone or together with numberless different fruits. You can start with the basic format (strawberry, banana, orange juice) and experiment by including components –cranberries, chia seeds, oatmeal – till you realise you may have gone too far. Then pull again slightly.

For one thing a bit stronger, Tom Hunt’s strawberry daiquiri is a good means to use up any last stray strawberries, or any leftover vodka. Hunt recommends macerating the berries in grappa beforehand, however if you happen to don’t have grappa, slightly extra vodka makes an honest substitute. If you don’t have a correct blender, you’ll be able to use a hand blender in a tall jug, though you might need to break up the ice slightly first. If you haven’t acquired a jug, simply wash out a big vase. You can see I actually needed to make this work. And it did, ultimately.