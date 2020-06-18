One Premier League player or staff member positive for coronavirus after latest tests

Just one positive result has emerged from the latest round of coronavirus testing prior to the full reunite of the Premier League this week-end, taking the sum total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 to 17.

The Premier League came ultimately back on Wednesday night by means of Aston Villa and Sheffield United’s 0-0 draw, with Manchester City recording a 3-0 victory over Arsenal in the day’s late kick-off.

With both outstanding games completed, the premier League can concentrate on the remaining nine rounds of action to perform the 2019/20 season, which begins with two games scheduled on Friday as Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United and Norwich City host Southampton – albeit in the brand new coronavirus safety conditions without fans in attendance.





The latest round of coronavirus testing saw a lot more than 1,500 tests performed, meaning that a complete of 10,228 tests have been completed as part of the Premier League’s Project Restart.

With just one test returning positive for Covid-19 from the ninth round of testing, the sum total number of 17 confirmed cases represents just 0.16 per cent of the overall number, suggesting that the clubs’ coronavirus safety protocols are receiving a positive impact in preventing the spread of the herpes virus as the sport resumes.

A Premier League statement confirmed on Thursday: “The Premier League can today make sure on Monday 15 June and Tuesday 16 June, 1,541 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, one person has tested positive.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

