One phone call, two versions of the discussion – Middle East Monitor

Yesterday, Palestine’s Wafa news company and Turkey’s Anadolu released two different posts about the phone call in between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his Turkish equivalent, Recep TayyipErdogan In the Palestinian protection of the call, neither the Hagia Sophia nor the choice to turn it back into a mosque were discussed. The report by Wafa did not discuss that Abbas praised Erdogan and the Turkish individuals on this action, or that he revealed his hope that the historical advancement would bring excellent to the Islamic world, however the Turkish protection of the very same phone call did.

The Wafa report concentrated on Abbas revealing his thanks to Erdogan for“his country’s support of the Palestinian people and their just cause, as well as its rejection of the Israeli colonial annexation plan which violates international law” Erdogan stressed out the significance of “bolstering international efforts aimed at thwarting the Israeli annexation plan which violates international legitimacy, stressing that Turkey will continue its efforts in this field.” Abbas likewise informed President Erdogan on the interaction in between Fatah and Hamas in order to unify the Palestinian position, which was met appreciation from the Turkish leader. He, in turn, worried his nation’s position in assistance of the Palestinian individuals and motivated reconciliation efforts. The coronavirus and Eid al-Adha were likewise gone over throughout the call, however I do not understand who brought them up, although I comprehended from the context of the news post that it was President Abbas.

We might not understand precisely what passed in between the two males, however I eliminate the possibility that the Communications Directorate in the Turkish presidency has actually produced the entire story. It might have overemphasized the words of appreciation and welcome, and possibly Abbas even stated them. This is not the very first time that main declarations will have been launched which show a distinction of concerns in between the celebrations worried. This occurs all the time, with each side looking for to highlight what it thinks are the concerns or bottom lines in concern. As long as they have the edge, some Arab federal governments do not think twice to make positions and associate them to the other celebration. I have actually heard, for instance, about senior level conferences where the subject of polygamy has actually controlled the discussion, just to hear main declarations the next day filled with expressions of assistance for the battle of the Palestinian individuals and dedication to their inalienable rights to their lands, sanctities and Jerusalem.

READ: Abbas invites Hagia Sophia relocation

Wafa’s failure to release anything about Abbas’s appreciation for the Turkish relocation relating to the Hagia Sophia shows Palestinian shame at the choice. There is shame for the global neighborhood, the European Union, Cyprus and Greece; and shame for the Christians of Palestine, where the earliest and most spiritual churches in the world lie.

Palestine, in specific, is taking a danger if it invites the Hagia Sophia relocation, since it offers weight to the concept of legitimising a fait accompli. This threatens in the Palestinian context, as the basis for Israel’s entire raft of colonial policies is to enforce truths on the ground in preparation for them being legitimised. This is the guideline that underpins the offer of the century and its application. The matter is not restricted to Christian churches and holy websites in Jerusalem and Bethlehem, however encompasses Al-Aqsa Mosque and Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque too.

Turkey must have comprehended the level of sensitivity of the concern of the Hagia Sophia as far as the Palestinians are worried and need to not have actually made it appear to have actually been the focus in protection of the governmental phone call. We presume that the authorities in Ankara will comprehend the Palestinian media’s failure to cover this element of the discussion if it did undoubtedly take place, although we do not anticipate anything from President Erdogan, who did what he carried out in Istanbul with his eyes repaired strongly on the tally boxes in the upcoming elections.

READ: European Muslims hail opening of Hagia Sophia Mosque

This post initially appeared in Arabic in Addustour on 28 July 2020

The views revealed in this post come from the author and do not always show the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.