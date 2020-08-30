One person shot dead in Portland following clashes between BLM activists, pro-Trump supporters

“Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street,” the Portland Police Bureau stated in a declaration. “They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased.”

Police did not launch details on a suspect.

Earlier in the night, skirmishes between pro-Trump rallygoers and BLM supporters in downtown Portland left numerous individuals hurt. The sparring groups tossed punches at one another and tossed particles between cars, and some groups got into open combating in the street. Trump supporters in trucks were at one point obstructed in by the Black Lives Matter activists, and started leaving their cars, speeding up the violence.

Blood was streaming down the face of one Trump fan who had actually challenged an activist to a battle.

Tony Bartell, 26, of Vancouver, Wash., stated among the Trump rallygoers punched him after leaping out of a car. Bartell had actually photographed his license plate, upseting a guy.

“While he’s in my face and I’m recording him, someone else comes up behind me and smacks my phone on the ground,” he stated. He stated he was struck in the face and shocked.

Earlier in the night, activists fulfilled Trump supporters, a few of them armed, who were waving flags and driving pickups on a highway on-ramp causing Interstate 5.