One person has died and 465 people have gotten sick after interacting with pet poultry

The CDC says 368 people have reported getting sick since May 20, bringing this year’s total to 465 poultry-related salmonella cases
reported in 42 states. That’s about twice as many as were reported at exactly the same time last year, the CDC said.
The CDC says 86 people have been hospitalized. One person in Oklahoma has died from the disease. About a third of the who have gotten sick are small children under the age of 5.
Backyard flocks have become an increasingly popular hobby
. People often say they want to improve the birds since they have a pursuit in once you understand where their food arises from, but additionally it is about a lot more than just fresh eggs. People say they
like the companionship the birds provide, just like a dog or cat would.
Media reports
at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic showed that hatcheries nationwide saw a spike in orders for the birds.
The hobby may be fun and educational, but families have to be aware of just how to safely manage the animals, according to the CDC
. It’s a little unique of raising your dog or cat.
The CDC sends out regular warnings in regards to the salmonella risks from backyard flocks. There have been more than a dozen outbreaks of illness attached to live poultry since 2011, according to the agency.
Chickens and other poultry carry salmonella in their digestive tracks. The harmful bacteria gets to their droppings and onto their eggs and feathers. While it does not bother the chicken, it could give people stomach cramps, diarrhea and other, sometimes serious, symptoms.
The CDC says its most readily useful that young ones don’t touch live poultry since kids are more likely to obtain a severe disease. They also suggest people who keep backyard flocks wear a different pair of shoes to care for the birds and to be sure to take them off prior to going back into your house. Good hand hygiene can be essential.
Chickens should really be outside animals only and while they could be cute, the CDC says, please “don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry.”
