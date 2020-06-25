One person has died and 465 people have gotten sick after interacting with pet poultry

The CDC says 86 people have been hospitalized. One person in Oklahoma has died from the disease. About a third of the who have gotten sick are small children under the age of 5.

The hobby may be fun and educational, but families have to be aware of just how to safely manage the animals, according to the CDC . It’s a little unique of raising your dog or cat.

The CDC sends out regular warnings in regards to the salmonella risks from backyard flocks. There have been more than a dozen outbreaks of illness attached to live poultry since 2011, according to the agency.

Chickens and other poultry carry salmonella in their digestive tracks. The harmful bacteria gets to their droppings and onto their eggs and feathers. While it does not bother the chicken, it could give people stomach cramps, diarrhea and other, sometimes serious, symptoms.

The CDC says its most readily useful that young ones don’t touch live poultry since kids are more likely to obtain a severe disease. They also suggest people who keep backyard flocks wear a different pair of shoes to care for the birds and to be sure to take them off prior to going back into your house. Good hand hygiene can be essential.

Chickens should really be outside animals only and while they could be cute, the CDC says, please “don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry.”