One person dead after Canadian acrobatic jet crashes and sets a house on fire 

Video published to Twitter by 6.10 am in Kamloops shows up to reveal 2 Snowbirds removing from what is thought to have actually been KamloopsAirport One of the airplane consequently climbed up right into the skies prior to surrendering and diving to the ground. The video clip shows up to reveal at the very least one person expeling from the airplane prior to it goes away behind a stand of trees and a surge is listened to.

“Our number one priority at this time is determining the status of our personnel, the community and supporting emergency personnel. When appropriate, more information will be made available,” the Department of National Defense claimed in a declaration.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police claimed the root cause of the collision is under examination.

Kenny Hinds, that resides in a house 7 doors below the collision website, claimed it resembled the living-room of the house where the collision took place was on fire.

“I just started running down the street. And I got there maybe a minute after it crashed and there was a couple of residents that had their hoses out and they were trying to put the flames out because it hit a house,” he claimed. “It looked like most of it landed in the front yard, but maybe a wing or something went through the roof perhaps.”

Mr Hinds had actually been enjoying the airplane after hearing them remove, and claimed he had the ability to see the collision and saw “the Snowbird going straight down.”

“I saw what looked like a parachute about, say, 20 feet over the house, and it disappeared from sight, and the parachute hadn’t fully deployed yet – it was still sort of straight up and down,” he claimed.