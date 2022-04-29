On April 27, at 9:55 p.m., the Central Police Department received a report ․ The director of “Antares” publishing house called “1-02” and said that the protesters attacked him near 12 Leo Street, causing him injuries. On the same day, at 9:58 p.m., the department of the 1st University Hospital received a report that a 49-year-old man from Ararat region had been diagnosed with a “nose rash”.

The operative group found out that some of the people protesting at the mentioned address, showing openly disrespectful attitude towards the society, attacked the director of the publishing house, uttered sexual insults and threw containers at him. A 49-year-old resident of Ararat region intervened in the incident and received bodily injuries.

The officers of different police subdivisions, realizing the received operative data, found out that the mentioned act was committed by a 42-year-old man, a resident of Yerevan, who was found on April 28 at 20.30 on Hanrapetutyan Street in the capital. then presented to the investigative body.

The 42-year-old man was arrested and then detained.

An investigation is underway.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fMgK95FDME:

RA Police