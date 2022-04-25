“Today the question is whether Artsakh is or not, the question of the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia. “Artsakh will not be part of Azerbaijan,” former NA deputy Naira Zohrabyan announced today over a loudspeaker at the Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan. He entered the stadium with several protesters, drawing the attention of those present to the agenda of the resistance movement during the “Pyunik-Noravank” game. “Nicole, a traitor,” the protesters shouted. “For the sake of Armenia and Artsakh, unite,” Naira Zohrabyan called. One of those present threw ․ “Do not confuse sport with politics.” Naira Zohrabyan answered ․ “Sport has nothing to do with it, we are all Armenians.” Then one of the young demonstrators took the flag of Artsakh and ran into a grassy area, waving it. Luiza SUKIASYAN

According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.