One of the world’s top COVID-19 vaccines is ‘stuck’ in customs—Is the delay deliberate?

On May 16, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada approved its first vaccine for Phase I clinical trials in a landmark partnership between Canada and CanSino Biologics, a Chinese vaccine manufacturer.

“If these vaccine trials are successful, we can produce and distribute it right here at home,” Trudeau said at a press conference. “Research and development take time and must be done right, but this is encouraging news.”

Nearly three months later, Canada is still waiting for the vaccine to ship.

Health Canada, a government agency that oversees the country’s health policy, told Fortune that the shipment has “not yet been approved by Chinese customs for shipment to Canada.” Dalhousie University in Canada, which is partnering with CanSino Biologics to conduct the trials, told Fortune that its Canadian Center for Vaccinology is “prepared and ready” to begin the trials once the supplies arrive, but doesn’t have a timeline as to when that might be. CanSino did not respond to requests for comment.

The stalled shipment has set Canada back months—and maybe longer—in its effort to carry out testing of one of the…

