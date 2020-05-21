One of the elderly residents at Yerevan’s Nork nursing home died from coronavirus – Panorama

One of the residents at Yerevan’s Nork nursing home has died from COVID-19, Spokeswomen at the ministry of labour and social affairs Sona Martirosyan instructed Panorama.am.

In her phrases, one other resident contaminated with coronavirus handed away on Thursday however the trigger of the dying was one other illness.

“The elderly people were hospitalized and their health condition was assessed as critical,” Martirosyan stated.

To remind, as reported earlier, round 40 residents of Yerevan’s Nork previous age home and staffers had examined optimistic for Covid-19. The contaminated residents had been transferred to Yerevan hospitals for future remedy and the well being situation of three of them was assessed as essential.