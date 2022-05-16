One of the drivers was forcibly taken away, one of his teeth was broken Morning

The opposition has been holding awareness and protest rallies since early morning, demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

Police and red berets have been arrested by many for violent power. The police stopped the march on Myasnikyan Avenue. They reasoned that the driver of one of the cars had violated the traffic rules. The tricolor posted on the trunk of the car closed the license plate due to the wind. This was recorded as a violation and the driver was fined. The police then concentrated a large force in the area and arrested most of the drivers. Traffic was restored on Myasnikyan Avenue.



The cars were parked on Myasnikyan Avenue, the drivers were taken to different police departments. The situation is the same on Koryun Avenue. The red berets stopped on the road and stopped it. They do not respond to reporters as to why the rally is being suspended. They detain drivers who do not commit any violations without justification. One of the drivers broke a tooth as a result of pulling.

“We are being provoked, while we are obeying all the legal demands of the police, we are being terrorized,” said one of the drivers.

Gohar HAKOBYAN