As a result of other large-scale investigative and judicial actions carried out in the Serious Crimes Investigation Division of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee in Yerevan, it turned out that the Chief Accountant of the National Center for Infectious Diseases of the RA Ministry of Health misappropriated large sums of money. the circumstances of the incident.

According to the factual data obtained during the investigation, the chief accountant of the National Center for Infectious Diseases CJSC, taking advantage of the fact that marked: Due to the unscrupulous attitude towards their service, the directors of the company did not fulfill their obligations, from September 2019 to December 2020, using the electronic key provided by one of the banks operating in Armenia, withdrew AMD 348,502,000 from the company’s account in 105 transactions. from which he entered 242,200,000 AMD as a refund of the amount given to the account, and the amount of 106,302,000 AMD, which makes a difference in the amount of a particularly large amount, was cashed և using his official position for his personal needs.

During the investigation, the chief accountant of the company fully recovered the damage.

Based on the obtained sufficient evidence, the latter was charged with Article 179, Part 3, Clause 1 of the RA Criminal Code, and one of the directors of the company was charged with Article 315, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found out that the other director of the company in 2021 He crossed the RA state border in September and did not return. The latter was involved as a defendant under Article 315, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code, and he was declared wanted.

The preliminary investigation into one of the directors, the chief accountant of the company, is over, and the criminal case has been sent to court with an indictment.

Notification. Assumed: crime in: the suspect or: the accused considered is: innocent, how many yet: her guilt Proven: no RA: criminal: trial by code established in order:`: of the court`: legal force: in: entered: by verdict:

RA Investigative Committee