One of Patrick Mahomes’ coaches thinks he’s ‘a competitive prick’

Chiefs offending organizer had an intriguing descriptionof Mahomes

Since Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes burst onto the NFL scene throughout the 2018 season, where he won NFL MVP for his efficiency and almost led his group to the Super Bowl, he has actually been the topic of a lot of attention. And now, after leading his group to their first-ever Super Bowl title last season, and after that signing an enormous agreement worth $500 million, more individuals than ever are fascinated with Mahomes.

Many who have actually had fun with or versus Mahomes, in addition to those who have actually coached him, constantly appear to have excellent things to state about him. And they constantly worry that he is absolutely worth the cash he is being paid.

But Chiefs offending organizer Eric Bieniemy had a far more intriguing method of explaining his star quarterback that few individuals were anticipating to hear.

Bieniemy utilized the intriguing expression “competitive prick” to explain Mahomes

During an interview, Bieniemy started by revealing his affection for Mahomes for how excellent of a profession he has actually had up until now. But he then went onto state that Mahomes is a “competitive prick.”