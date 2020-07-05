One of India’s richest minority groups enjoys some of Mumbai’s best rents. Here’s why

Located below the Eastern Express Highway, this storied enclave is everything that most of Mumbai is not: idyllic, languid, and devoid of the city’s signature traffic.

“Living here has given me a sense of belonging,” says the 30-year-old marketing executive.

Bana lives in Dadar Parsi Colony, one of 25 colonies in Mumbai that officials designed solely for Parsis, an ethnoreligious group of Persian descendants in India who follow the Zoroastrian religion.

The Zoroastrians, whose doctrines influenced the maxims of Judaism and Christianity, fled from Persia — modern-day Iran — to India in the 7th century to prevent political and religious persecution. Over centuries, a thriving community of bankers, industrialists, traders and engineers grew along India’s west coast.

But their numbers are dwindling. According to Indian Census data , there were a lot more than 1 million Parsis in the united states in 1941. By 2011, there were under 60,000. And by 2050, experts predict numbers will drop to about 40,000.

As numbers dwindle and the community fights to sustain itself, progressives want to widen the remit for new members. But they face strong resistance from more orthodox Parsis, who believe any dilution of their faith is sacrilegious.

Inside the enclave

Dadar Parsi Colony was established in the mid-1890s after the bubonic plague tore through Bombay, as Mumbai was then known, claiming thousands of lives.

At the time, the town was home to about 800,000 people, and the illness quickly spread through crowded slums. To ease congestion, the city’s British colonial leaders expanded Bombay’s limits to Dadar, then the low-lying marshland.

Visionary engineer Mancherji Edulji Joshi persuaded British authorities to set aside plots for lower middle-class Parsis, and drew up a blueprint of a model neighbor hood, detailed to the type of flowers and trees to be planted on the streets. Joshi was given a 999-year lease for 103 plots.

In Dadar, the colony’s leafy streets were laid out in a grid formation, lined by low-rise Victorian apartment blocks.

“He had a rule that no building should be more than two stories high,” says Joshi’s granddaughter, Zarine Engineer. “Before a single house was constructed, he planted the streets with trees, each street with a different kind.”

Jam-e-Jamshed Road — named following the prominent Parsi newspaper — still has rows of ashoka trees. Firdausi Road, named following the Persian poet Firdawsi, is dappled with mahogany.

There is a library, a function hall, sports grounds, a seminary, a school, and a temple. The buildings are named after their proprietors: Dina House, Readymoney House and Marker House. It had not been uncommon for Parsis’ surnames to reflect their line of work.

The Readymoneys, for example, made their fortune by trading opium, that was a ready source of money. Another family, the Sodawaterbottleopenerwalas — “wala” meaning “of a place of trade” — most likely made a business of opening non-alcoholic drink water bottles. It remains one of the best-known Parsi surnames and there is even an Indian chain of restaurants named after them.

Largest colony

Of most of the Parsi colonies in Mumbai, Dadar Parsi Colony remains the largest. It is home to about 15,000 Parsis, roughly 12% of the community’s global citizenry.

Every morning, sometimes since 4:30 a.m., the colony’s fitness enthusiasts power walk up and down the streets. Many of the older residents surface slightly later, perched on their verandas to pry on what’s happening beneath them.

Soon, the fishmongers and vegetable sellers make their solution to each apartment, selling their daily produce. The garbage collectors dutifully come to get the garbage, and the launder does the same for clothes. There’s an ironing man to collect and fall off ironed clothes, and the knife sharpener visits to sharpen knives.

But through the years, there have been attempts to thwart the community’s traditional way of life. Engineer has, time and time again, fought off threats of encroachment on the colony by municipal corporations.

Ninety-year-old twins Mithoo and Mani Contractor, Joshi’s cousins, have lived in the colony almost all their lives.

Joshi’s granddaughter, Zarine Engineer, 75, another Dadar Parsi Colony local, sits on the same board of trustees that her grandfather did, the Parsi Central Association (PCA).

The PCA manages the wellbeing of the colony’s residents — even though 99 years later, the PCA’s techniques have changed. Now, it has a WhatsApp group, where members voice their complaints — perhaps a broken street lamp or a pothole — and Engineer will arrange for it to be fixed.

“When I was a young girl, I would sit beside (Joshi) as he patiently listened to the qualms of the residents,” says Engineer. “Some would complain of monkeys entering their house through windows, or a fallen tree, and today I am doing the same.”

The apartments are inexpensive — and empty

Today, Mumbai’s extreme wealth disparity has earned it the moniker of the world’s “most expensive slum.”

More than half of its residents live in slums with no running water, usually just feet from some of the city’s most high-priced high-rises. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the wider Dadar district costs an average Rs. 145,000 ($1,920) a month.

But rents inside all 25 of Mumbai’s Parsi colonies have scarcely increased in decades. Long-time tenants continue steadily to pay about Rs. 300 ($4) monthly, and most are no longer regarded as lower-middle class.

Parsis are one of the most successful and wealthy minority groups in the world. They make up significantly less than 1% of India’s entire population, but four Parsis sit on the country’s list of top 20 billionaires.

Apartments such as the ones in the Parsi colonies — spacious, well maintained and low in cost — are hard to come by in Mumbai. Their interiors certainly are a blend of British and Chinese influences, from Victorian motifs carved into oak bed frames to porcelain vases obtained through trade with mainland China.

Rents have remained low because of the Rent Control Act from 1947, which regulates the housing market in Mumbai and limits increase for residents who have been residing in the same apartment prior to 1947, said Viraf Mehta, a trustee of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP).

The BPP owns most of the apartments in the Parsi colonies, including about 3,000 which are categorized as the act, as the same families have lived in those apartments for generations.

Mehta says the BPP rarely increases rents for newer residents “out of benevolence.”

Colony apartments are highly desired for their unique features and low price. Yet about a quarter of flats in the colonies remain empty, in accordance with Mehta. Many of the occupants have settled overseas, but continue steadily to pay the rent to make sure they don’t lose the flat.

“The turnover rate is extremely low,” says Mehta. “We have close to 1,000 people on waiting lists wanting a flat in one of the colonies, but there are no vacant houses.”

Everyone on the waiting list is just a Parsi.

Not open

Joshi couldn’t afford to build a wall round the colony — and, because of this, Dadar remains the only Parsi enclave without one. But the lack of a physical wall does not mean there aren’t barriers to entry for those desperate to join the city.

After the BPP sold three plots to a developer some years ago , in 2009, that developer want to sell apartments on the plot to the greatest bidder — even if these were not Parsi.

The PCA in the course of time won a six-year battle against the developers, and a court granted a permanent injunction restraining the builder from trying to sell flats in the colony to anyone who was simply not a Zoroastrian.

Five years later, the Street Vendors’ Act — a nationwide bill targeted at improving the lives of street vendors — might have paved the way in which for street stalls in Dardar colony. Led by Engineer, hundreds of people marched in protest to preserve the colony’s heritage.

The plan was withdrawn and the colony’s roads remain off limits.

Bana, an ordained Zoroastrian priest, lives in a apartment block built by his great-grandfather. His father grew up there, and his grandmother before that.

“To a layman, it would be very difficult to identify where the colony begins and ends,” he says. “But to us, we know each nook and cranny like the back of our hands.”

Declining population

Since the 1940s, the number of Parsis in India has plunged.

According to research by demographer Ava Khullar, there are several good reasons for to this phenomenon. Low fertility is one — in regards to a third of Parsis do not marry, and the average Parsi woman of child-bearing age has one young child, compared to a national average of 2.5 kids.

The exclusion of kids born to women who marry non-Parsi men in the population figures is also a vital reason.

The rule became legally binding following the Petit v Jijabhai case in 1908 . Suzanne Briere, a French woman and wife of the Parsi industrialist Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, wished on her behalf body to be left in Bombay’s dokhmas, or Towers of Silence, to be exposed to vultures, per conventional Zoroastrian death rites.

After her marriage, she changed into Zoroastrianism by undergoing an initiation ritual performed with a priest. During the ceremony, individuals wear a sudreh (a sacred muslin tunic) and kusti (sacred thread) for initially, while reciting prayers, completing their initiation in to the faith.

Whether this conversion was permitted was up for dispute, as orthodox Parsis believed being born into the community was a necessity for initiation.

Briere took her case to the Bombay High Court, where Justices Dinshaw Davar and Frank Beamon concluded that the Parsi community consists of Parsis who’re born of both Zoroastrian parents who profess the Zoroastrian religion; Iranis from Persia professing the Zoroastrian religion; and the children of Parsi fathers by “alien” (non-Parsi) mothers who have been duly and correctly admitted in to the religion. The legal definition excludes the youngsters of Parsi mothers by “alien” (non-Parsi) fathers.

Years later, the exact same rules are largely followed. Reformists argue it is sexist and bigoted, while others genuinely believe that it is the way things ought to be. “I think it is our duty to ensure that we keep our race going,” says Bana, who married a fellow Zoroastrian.

“I have no opinion on interfaith marriages. But personally, I think these are some things we can do to give back to a community when it has given us so much.”

Locked out of the colony

The BPP follows the exact same 1908 judgment made by Justices Davar and Beamon. If one spouse is non-Parsi, they are maybe not deemed entitled to colony life.

“As far as the BPP is concerned, this is the law of the land,” says Mehta. “Whatever my personal beliefs are, I have a duty to uphold the trust deed which is bound by this.”

In 2019, Sanaya Dalal, a Parsi woman married to a half-Parsi man and resident of Dadar Parsi Colony, challenged these rules after her five-year-old son wasn’t granted membership to the colony’s gym to be “a non-Parsi.”

“So I’m supposed to explain to my son that he’ll have to bow out gracefully, leaving behind his friends and the playground that he loves so much,” she wrote in an opinion piece

Dalal’s case caused controversy within the community, with conservative members supporting the rule and progressive members deeming them anachronistic. After some debate, her son remains without membership, and is not permitted to enter the clubhouse unless signed in by a member.

Farzeen Khan, a 29-year-old Parsi woman who spent my youth in Khareghat Colony, sides with Dalal. “The solution (to the falling numbers) is to be more inclusive,” she says.

“We are one of the smallest but wealthiest communities in the country. I think it’s time to open our doors and see how we can be more inclusive, rather than cling onto our exclusive identity from yesteryear,” says Khan.

Despite their disagreements, Bana, the Zoroastrian priest, says Parsis will see a way to keep on their legacy.

“We aren’t a community that focuses on the negative,” says Bana. “I’m certain we will overcome any hurdle that comes our way, be it interfaith marriages, or extinction.”