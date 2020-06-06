One of coronavirus patients in Artsakh in severe condition – Panorama

Artsakh Republic healthcare ministry stories that two extra instances of Covid-19 have been recorded in the nation over the previous day. The patients are from capital Stepanakert and one of them, a 71-year-outdated male, is in danger group with a persistent lung illness.
The patients whose well being condition is assessed as is placed on a ventilator. The different affected person is remoted with passable well being condition.
The supply reminds that 59 Covid-19 infections have been registered in Artsakh up to now, 31 have recovered. 73 residents are remoted. Since the outbreak of the illness, 1,131 exams have been perfumed in the nation.
