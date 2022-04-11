The situation of coronavirus disease in Armenia
As of 11:00 on April 11,
Նոր 1 new case
✓ 1921 testing
✓ 17 recovered
✓ 1 case of death
Thus, a total of 422678 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 410341 were cured. 2036 clients receive actual treatment.
A total of 8,621 deaths from the coronavirus were reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1680.
A total of 3000333 tests were performed.
RA ahealth care Ministry
