There are no clients being dealt with on the harmed seventh flooring of the Saint George Hospital in Beirut, where doors have splintered and wires hang from the ceiling. The city’s ruined port, now a wasteland, can be translucented the broken and broken upper-floor windows.

Yet simply 3 floorings down, nurses in scrubs and face masks bustle around a partially brought back ward, as 2 children oversleep plastic cots unconcerned to the noises of hammering and drilling listed below them.

“I don’t let myself have the time to grieve or to be down because I have to be positive,” stated Iskander Nehme, medical director of the health center, which lost 4 of its nurses in the enormous surge at the port on August 4.

One month on, Beirut is still traumatised by the disastrous blast that laid waste to the port and surrounding areas, eliminating 190 individuals and hurting thousands. Yet in the face of a monetary disaster and political instability, Lebanon’s capital is doggedly reconstructing.

It is a grim endeavor, led by volunteers and personal people in the lack of assistance from the insolvent and discredited Lebanese state.

Saint George Hospital alone sustained an approximated $35m worth of damage © Chris McGrath/Getty



