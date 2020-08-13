One Million South Koreans Now Have Blockchain Drivers Licenses

One million South Koreans have inevitable their physical drivers license in favour of a blockchain-powered digital option utilized in combination with the PASS mobile phone app.

This represents more than 3% of the whole driving population in South Korea, which sat at 32.6 million certified drivers in 2019 according toStatista This is the very first licensed digital recognition card to be utilized throughout South Korea and got approval by the country’s Ministry of Science and ICT in September 2019.

The task was introduced in May by the National Police Agency in collaboration with the Korea Road Traffic Authority, and the nation’s 3 significant telecommunication companies: SK, KT and LG U+. By last month, 27 of South Korea’s chauffeur’s license screening centres were utilizing the PASS app to restore and reissue digital drivers licenses.

The lawfully acknowledged ID option can likewise be utilized for recognition and proof-of-age requirements, such as at corner store and retail chains offering cigarettes and alcohol. Users reveal their licence through a barcode or QR code on the app. Non-Korean homeowners getting English variations of the licenses.

Other markets, consisting of rental vehicle and shared trips services, are likewise investigating the capability to utilize these IDs as a replacement for in person confirmation checks.

South Korea is professional blockchain

This week alone has actually seen South Korea reveal numerous combinations of blockchain innovation. Seongnam’s payment program will be broadened by providing brand-new digital present certificates while beachgoers in Busan will have the ability to spend for services with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

One of South Korea’s greatest banks KEB Hana Bank has actually partnered with the Korea Expressway Corporation to carry out a blockchain-based toll system for the nation’s highways.

Australia’s blockchain-based licenses

South Korea isn’t the only nation to take a look at transitioning existing licenses to digital formats on blockchain. In late 2018, Australia’s NSW federal government revealed the trial of Ethereum- based digital licenses which can change physical ones.