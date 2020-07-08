One million foreign students risk being frozen out of US colleges. Some might never come back

Now, things are even harder. Currently, Stanford plans to stagger which students are on campus each semester to maintain social distancing. First year students will be on campus in the fall and summer terms — meaning Fang will be studying remotely in one single semester and can have to leave the US for that period.

Even which will be challenging. There are few flights between the US and China, where international arrivals have to quarantine for two weeks.

Now, Fang is weighing up whether he really wants to pay about $60,000 a year to examine remotely from China. If he does, he wont have all of the unplanned interactions and conversations that usually come with a school experience.

Living with uncertainty

For now, 29-year-old Chinese national Chen Na isn’t suffering from Monday’s changes.

At New York University (NYU), where Chen is halfway through a two-year master’s degree, her courses will be a combination of on line and offline when fall semester starts.

“I can’t stop thinking about it,” she said. “I just feel kind of powerless and vulnerable. I will try my best to stay here legally.”

If courses go online-only, transferring to another university won’t be a choice — few other schools offer the Interactive Telecommunications Program Chen is studying.

Instead, she’d have to make an effort to go back to China, which would be costly.

When Chen first heard the rule change, she felt desensitized as there have been several of other policies which make things harder for international students.

In May, for instance, New York Times and Reuters reported that the US was likely to cancel the visas of thousands of Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to universities associated with the People’s Liberation Army. In April, Republican Senator Tom Cotton suggested Chinese students at US universities shouldn’t be permitted to study science and technology. The Trump administration has additionally made a litany of changes to the US immigration system , citing the coronavirus pandemic, which have led to barring swaths of immigrants from arriving at the country.

“We don’t have much power here, and then sometimes we become the sacrifice for all these political games,” Chen said. “I’m really aware of my foreign status here, I know I’m a foreigner. I don’t necessarily see an increasing hostility from other people, but I do feel like policy-wise, it’s crushing us.”

The difficulty in getting home

It may be harder for some students to get home than the others.

Theresa Cardinal Brown, director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, says some student might perhaps not be able to home might at all.

“The bigger issue is some of these countries have travel restrictions on and they can’t go home, so what do they do then?” she added. “It’s a conundrum for a lot of students.”

India, the US’ second-biggest source of international students, has closed its borders to commercial flights, even though it is still running repatriation flights

Maitri Parsana, who has just finished her third year of biological sciences at the University of Buffalo in New York state, does not know how she’d get back to India if she was forced to leave.

Her university has said it will offer hybrid courses, but the 22-year-old fromo Gujarat state, still doesn’t know whether her specific classes will be on line or offline.

Parsana says you will find no flights to India, but she hopes her government would arrange flights to get stranded students back home.

“I am definitely scared, I really don’t know what to do. I was already stressed about my school and now i have to stress about one more thing,” she said, adding that the US is apparently focusing on international students instead of addressing real problems, like the pandemic.

“We just feel like we’re being pushed away from this country for no reason.”

Business impacts

It’s not just students who could be hurt by Monday’s decision. It could impact the US economy, too.

In 2018, students from China, India and South Korea alone contributed significantly more than $25 billion to the economy, according to non-profit Institute of International Education.

If students are forced to leave the united states, they may perhaps not be ready to continue paying tuition fees to study remotely from a different time zone.

Nicholas Henderson, the co-founder and director of Essai Education, a Delhi based test-prep and counseling institute for Indian students wanting to study in the US, said that the regulations may possibly prompt colleges to change their policies to hybrid models, for instance, to greatly help people stay.

“I think what Covid has shown is that universities are willing to work with the students,” he said.

But even so, there is the risk that the US’ policies may discourage future students from choosing to study in the US.

When Parsana first came to the US, she planned to try and settle there. Now, she says she doesn’t desire to live in the US, and would encourage students seeking to study abroad to consider a different country, like Australia or Canada.

“I don’t know what (the US government is) trying to do because their economy is going to go to ashes if they do this,” Parsana said. “If they keep on doing these kinds of rules, not a lot of people are going to come here for their education.”

Career impacts

If international students are sent home early, it’s not just their education that will be impacted. Students could end up missing out on job opportunities — usually one of the reasons they might have chosen to examine in the US to start with.

In the US, international students qualify for a scheme that enables them to work in the united states after they graduate.

A 24-year-old South Korean university student says that he feels “disappointed” that, due to Monday’s policy change, he may miss out on that scheme. CNN agreed not to use his real name because of his concerns for privacy.

He only has one semester of his degree to go, and when he signed up for his courses, they certainly were all offline. Now, they’ve changed to online courses, and it appears like he will either have to go homeward or transfer to another university for his final semester.

“I have no idea what’s going on,” that he said. “I just renewed my house contract.”

If he goes home, he wont qualify for the temporary employment scheme — and if that he wants to work in the US, he’ll likely need certainly to find a company to sponsor his visa.

“I’m so frustrated,” he said. “I just want to get some opportunities at least to compete.”

Chen is up against a similar situation. Before the pandemic, she planned in which to stay the US and find employment after graduating in 2021. But now, Chen is weighing up whether the US is the best destination for a be, in the end.

“I wonder if it’s really worth it to go through all of this … instead of finding a country that values me more,” she said.