One Master leaves it late in Oak Tree Stakes | Racing News

One Master took advantage of a fall in class when getting up nearly on the line to advance in the Saint Clair Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood.

Out of luck in 2 starts at Group One level this season, the William Haggas- trained six-year-old made her go back to calmer waters a victorious one in the Group Three reward.

A 4th straight defeat appeared on the cards for the child of Fastnet Rock, who discovered herself in a pocket in between competitors getting in the closing phases of the seven-furlong occasion.

But when getting clear daytime the 6-4 preferred utilized her powerful turn of foot to reel in Valeria Messalina prior to going on to score by a neck in the hands of Tom Marquand.

Haggas stated: “I was scared about running her, to be sincere – the ground is plenty fast adequate for her.

“There is an excellent strip of ground from the 7 to the 3 (furlong marker) which is fresh and a bit slower, so that is why we ran.

” I informed Tom to remain on the within and not stress over it and if he went out wonderful and if he didn’t a minimum of she would not have a difficult race. Thankfully, she handled to get out in the nick of time.

” I will not run her on quick ground once again – she does not should have that. She’s been with us a very long time and has actually essentially kept her type due to the fact that we have actually taken care of her.

“This was a lower grade of race than she’s been running in previously and she proved today she’s a top-class filly, especially over seven furlongs. If she can get a bit of rain she’s very competitive and very genuine.”

A quote for a 3rd win in the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp is leading of One Master’s program, prior to which she might make a look at York’s Ebor conference.

Haggas stated: The races for her are rare – there’s one seven-furlong Group One race in Europe for older horses (Prix de la Foret). So the majority of the time we run her over a mile in a Group One or over 6 furlongs in a Group One – if it’s heavy we run 6 and if it’s not heavy we run a mile.

“There are two Group Twos coming up, one is the Hungerford at Newbury and the other is the City of York. The City of York is on a round track and I think that suits her better, so it’s likely she’ll go there.”

Cepheus acquired his very first triumph considering that making a winning launching at Newmarket in 2015 with a clever staying efficiency in the TDN Australia Handicap.

The Brian Meehan- trained Sea The Stars colt, who objected to the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on his go back to action last month, discovered plenty when sent out on by William Buick and the 6-1 opportunity was constantly doing enough in front to hold the late obstacle of Moomba by half a length.

Meehan stated: “We’ve constantly believed the world of him actually. He won his maiden extremely perfectly in 2015. We ran him in the 2000 Guineas very first time out, which was a bit enthusiastic for the horse however it was a reflection of what we considered him throughout winter season.

“William said he loved him round there. The pace was a little bit untidy, but he said he was there for him when he needed him. I thought he quickened up well and he loved the ground which I was a little bit unsure about this morning.”

While instant strategies stay fluid, Meehan hopes Cepheus might make a return to Pattern- race business over remaining journeys in time.

He included: “We will see what the handicapper makes with him initially as there are other great handicaps to think about. I believe he is great.

“He is a Sea The Stars and stoutly bred and he is going to keep improving. Next year you could be looking at maybe an Irish St Leger and things like that. I would rather him come up the ranks like he is now.”