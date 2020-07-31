One marine dead, 8 missing after accident off California – Panorama

At least one Marine has actually passed away and 8 others stayed missing Friday after an accident including an amphibious attack car off the California coast, the United States military revealed.

It happened throughout a regular training workout in the location of San Clemente Island and Marines on the vessel reported handling water at around 5: 45 pm Thursday (0045 GMT Friday), a declaration stated.

Fifteen Marines and a sailor from the 15 th Marine Expeditionary Unit were inside the car, it stated, including that 8 have actually been saved.

One Marine was noticable dead in healthcare facility, while 2 others stayed hospitalized– one in vital condition and the other steady.

“Search and rescue efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining eight service members,” the declaration stated, explaining a significant search operation including the destroyer USS John Finn, 3 Navy and one Coast Guard helicopters and numerous little vessels.