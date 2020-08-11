One man and his cellphone in Canada rescued a group of Africans stuck in China because of coronavirus

Johannesburg (CNN) — Even for 2020, with its once-in-a-generation global pandemic and the countless travel bans that have followed, this rescue mission seems a bit far-fetched.

To get around 100 South Africans and a couple of dozen Zimbabwean students out of China, it would take Air Zimbabwe’s only functioning aircraft, and diplomatic channels in embassies across the world — all orchestrated from a dining room table in Canada by one man, armed only with a cellphone.

“It is me. Me alone and my phone. I am new in Canada, so they don’t give me much phone credit here,” laughed Tertius Myburgh — a South African commercial pilot who lives in New Brunswick.

But that phone — and its limited credit — represented the last hope for so many stranded in China.

“They started contacting me, because I am in aviation, and they said: ‘How are we going to get out of here?'” explained Myburgh, who began hearing from people after South Africa banned incoming travel in March.

Tertius Myburgh worked in aviation for decades in Southern Africa as a pilot and operations manager. He recently moved to Canada where he is running a charter company from his dining room. Courtesy Maple Aviation

“Before Covid, you could just contact their civil aviation authority, send the details of your flight and — boom — a day…