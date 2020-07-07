One lucky Australian could be $50MILLION richer – here are the Oz Lotto winning numbers 

One lucky Australian could be $50million richer after the Oz Lotto draw on Tuesday night.

The lucky numbers for Draw 1377 are 12, 9, 13, 7, 32, 5 and 4, with supplementary numbers 19 and 35.

For the past five draws, no entry has had all seven winning numbers needed seriously to score the life-changing division one prize, taking it to the biggest prize of the year.

One in six Australians were anticipated to enter Tuesday night’s life-changing draw.

So far in 2020, there have been nine Oz Lotto division one winning entries across the country, with lucky Aussies taking home $77,143,666 in prize money.

If some body takes home the record-breaking prize money, they could be the biggest Oz Lotto winner of 2020.

The biggest individual prize was won in May with a man in Parramatta, in Sydney’s west, who pocketed $16,917,396.

The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said Tuesday night’s win could overtake the previous one.

‘This prize could certainly be superseded really big way tomorrow night if more than one players get hold of division one,’ she said.