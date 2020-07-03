One last big clap for carers will take place at 5PM on Sunday

The PM announced in the briefing today that the united kingdom would clap one final time on Sunday at 5PM

Boris Johnson announced today that the nation will clap for keyworkers one last time on Sunday at 5PM.

It uses the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) published an open letter saying they’d take part in the ultimate clap.

The letter was signed by 50 business leaders including Dragons’ Den’s Peter Jones, saying it will be getting involved in one final clap this Sunday, July 5.

At this afternoon’s Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister added: ‘Let me end by getting excited about this week-end.’

‘Tomorrow there will be a moment of remembrance for those whose lives have tragically been lost before their time.

‘At 5PM on Sunday, the NHS’s 72nd birthday, we can all come together to clap for those who have worked tirelessly and selflessly to greatly help the nation cope with this pandemic.

He then went on to encourage Britons to support business people and their staff who prepare to reopen this week-end.

Weekly claps were a staple of the very first months of lockdown, with streets of neighbours moving out to their doorsteps to give thanks for your time and effort of healthcare workers throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

The letter, published in The Telegraph, read: ‘As businesses we will engage in that moment because we too have many people to thank. Our colleagues, our suppliers, our customers and our communities. These have now been difficult times for people and we’ve only survived because of them.

For a lot more than two months Brits applauded the hard work and sacrifice of health workers during the worst weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic

‘But saying thanks is just the start. We know that this crisis will have long-lasting and widespread ramifications with the potential impact on livelihoods as profound since the crisis it self.’

It later added: ‘Businesses have a key role to play and as business leaders we have been committing ourselves to doing all that individuals can to be part of building closer communities to build broader prosperity for all.’

The original Clap for Carers ended last month after 10 weeks of applause for frontline workers.

Organiser Annemarie Plas told The Telegraph at the full time: ‘For us, on behalf of Clap For Our Carers, it will function as the last clap I give.

‘We want to take care of the positive impact it has already established. We’re really proud of our NHS workers and now wish to turn it in to something that lasts after coronavirus.’

Following the success of the weekly Clap for Carers, people will be encouraged to reflect on the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic with family and friends at 5pm on July 5 – the 72nd anniversary of the NHS.

Broadcasters will also suspend transmissions for a moment as a mark of respect.

On July 4, the evening before, people will be asked to place a light in their windows in remembrance of those lost to Covid-19.

Public buildings will also be lit up in blue for the NHS like the Royal Albert Hall, Blackpool Tower, the Shard and the Wembley Arch.

Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, Director General of the CBI said: ‘Covid-19 has certainly hit some in society much harder than the others.

‘As businesses we recognise that individuals have a responsibility to any or all the communities in which we operate.

‘Which is the reason why we are committed not just to joining this moment of thanks but being section of a quite crucial process moving forward.’

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said that he hopes people will make use of the anniversary being an opportunity to ‘say a heartfelt thank you’ to hospital staff.

Sir Simon said: ‘This year has been probably the most challenging in NHS history, with staff displaying extraordinary dedication, skill and compassion to care for the 100,000 patients with Covid-19 who needed specialist hospital treatment and others besides.

‘During this testing time, our nurses, doctors, physios, pharmacists and countless more colleagues were sustained by the support of people, not least through the weekly applause for key workers.

‘No health service, not really the NHS, could have coped alone with this particular coronavirus pandemic.

‘From bus drivers and teachers to care staff and food retailers and, obviously, the public who took action to stay at home to avoid infection spreading, everyone played their part.’