One killed, 20 wounded in Washington D.C. shooting By Reuters





By Mana Rabiee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Reuters) – At least 3 shooters opened fire throughout a big, unapproved event of individuals in Washington early on Sunday, eliminating a teen and wounding 20 others, consisting of a seriously hurt policeman, authorities stated.

The shooting broke out throughout an event of numerous individuals in a southeast district of the country’s capital, D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser stated at an interview.

Local media called the occasion an “unsanctioned block party” in a property area. Bowser stated it breached the city’s coronavirus-induced restriction on big public conferences of more than 50 individuals.

“There were certainly was too many people out there, you know, with the COVID-19,” Newsham stated.

“We can’t tolerate these types of gatherings in our city during COVID-19. It’s just too dangerous,” he included.

Newsham stated a minimum of 3 shooters opened fire when a conflict broke out at about 12: 20 a.m. EDT (0420 GMT), striking 21 individuals, consisting of an off-duty policeman.

“She is struggling for her life right now at a local hospital,” Newsham stated, stating the officer was amongst a minimum of 11 females harmed.

Killed was Christopher Brown, 17, who was noticable dead at a regional …