One in three women in India subject to domestic abuse, study finds

A brand new study has discovered that one in three women in India has been subject to some type of domestic abuse in her lifetime, amid fears of an additional surge in violence through the nationwide lockdown.

Researchers collated the responses of 65,000 Indian women to the National Family Health Survey of 2015 to 16 to guage whether or not they had ever suffered bodily, sexual or emotional abuse by the hands of their husbands or companions.

The study, in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health (JECH), discovered just one in ten women had reported the violence to the police or a healthcare skilled, suggesting the concern of reprisals remained robust.

Dr Nayreen Daruwalla, who runs the Society for Nutrition, Education & Health Action (SNEHA), an NGO in Mumbai that helps domestic abuse victims, warned the continuing coronavirus lockdown in India would lead to a rise in violence.

Prior to the lockdown, SNEHA would obtain 4 to 5 experiences every week requiring instant, emergency intervention however Dr Daruwalla stated the organisation was now receiving this quantity every day.

“The privileges of men are impinged due to the lockdown,” stated Dr Daruwalla. “Men’s mobility is restricted and they’re supposed to keep in a domestic atmosphere which they aren’t used to.

“On the other hand, women’s roles and responsibilities have increased many times. Even in a domestic violence situation in a normal time, women have their own coping mechanisms, which have been completely destroyed due to the inability to leave the house and the presence of the husband’s family members.”

In 2018, India was named as essentially the most harmful place in the world to be a lady by a Thomson Reuters Foundation ballot, forward of conflict-ridden nations like Afghanistan and Syria.

Indian society is inherently patriarchal and domestic violence has develop into normalised – over half of boys stated a husband could be justified in beating his spouse, in accordance to a Unicef study in 2012.