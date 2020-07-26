One in seven Glaswegians admit they NEVER manage to eat five portions of fruit and vegetables a day

Many Britons battle to eat five portions of fruit and veg a day– however one in seven locals of the country’s worst carrying out city admits they have NEVER satisfied the healthy diet plan target.

In a across the country survey of 2,000 individuals, almost 40 percent confessed they discovered vegetables ‘uninteresting’, while 37 percent stated they had actually never discovered any veg they really liked toeat

And a enormous 14 percent of those in Glasgow stated they had never purposefully consumed the advised quantity of everyday fruit and vegetables.

Many Britons battle to eat five portions of fruit and veg a day– however one in seven Glaswegians admit they have NEVER satisfied the healthy diet plan target (file picture)

At the other end of the scale, the UK cities where individuals are probably to eat five portions of fruit and veg were Nottingham andLondon

In both cities, just 4 percent of participants stated they had actually never consumed five portions of fruit and veg in their lives.

In the city renowned for its ‘Glasgow salad’– that’s chips, kebab meat, fried chicken, onion rings and pakora– along with haggis, square sausage and bacon rolls, electrical engineer Darren Malone, 31, stated: ‘If I see a veg that isn’t a potato, it gets left on the side of my plate.

‘Anything green is considered with suspicion– that’s simply one of my guidelines.’