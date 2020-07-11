One in four teachers at greater risk from coronavirus

These teachers and instructors, about 24% of the total, suffer from health problems such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, or are over the age of age 65, which make them more susceptible, the Kaiser Family Foundation report found.

The share of teachers at high risk based on criteria identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention matches for workers overall, Kaiser said. Schools face the task of high traffic and tight quarters, which could make social distancing difficult.

Local school leaders, public health experts, educators and parents ought to be involved in the decision to open schools, and they must take into account facets including community spread of Covid-19 and the ability of schools to institute safety protocols, in accordance with a joint statement released Friday by the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Federation of Teachers, National Education Association and AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

“Returning to school is important for the healthy development and well-being of children, but we must pursue re-opening in a way that is safe for all students, teachers and staff,” the groups said.

“For instance, schools in areas with high levels of Covid-19 community spread should not be compelled to reopen against the judgment of local experts,” the statement continued. “A one-size-fits-all approach is not appropriate for return to school decisions.”

But others come to mind about continuing distance learning, citing the toll it takes on children’s education and parents’ ability to go back to their jobs. They have pointed to the fact that that kids are less likely to suffer serious illness from coronavirus.

When asked about the increased risks that include opening schools, South Carolina’s Republican Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday, “Our plan is to have the schools open and a lot of discussion’s going on about that right now.”

“We need to get ’em back in,” he said of the students. “People have to go to work. Parents have to go to work. Teachers want to go to work. Everybody wants to get the schools started. But we have to be sure that we’re doing so safely.”