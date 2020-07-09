One in four New York City tenants have not paid rent since coronavirus pandemic began in March

One in four tenants in New York City haven’t paid rent at all in the four months since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a brand new report highlighting a burgeoning housing crisis.

The Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP), a trade association for owners of rent-stabilized properties, estimates that 25 percent of the 5.4 million people renting in the town have not made a payment since March, when thousands of non-essential businesses were shuttered under a stay-at-home order.

A new state law has now prohibited landlords from evicting tenants who are facing financial hardships as a result of the pandemic – but housing advocates say the legislation only scratches the surface of the growing crisis.

The flood of overdue payments is causing a cascading effect within the housing market as landlords who aren’t bringing in rent struggle to cover their own bills and the town braces for millions of dollars in delinquent property taxes.

A June survey by CHIP unearthed that 39 per cent of building owners could only make partial property tax payments for July, while six per cent were unable to pay for any at all.

As the economic rebound continues to succeed at a frustratingly slow rate, fears are mounting that the housing market is nearing a breaking point.

One in four tenants in New York City haven’t paid rent at all in the four months since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a brand new report highlighting a burgeoning housing crisis. People are noticed holding a #CancelRent banner at a protest on Sunday

Bloomberg Businessweek, that was first to search for the renter stats from CHIP, spoke to 1 of the many New Yorkers facing eviction as a result of overdue payments.

Jessica Lee, 25, and her husband live with two roommates in their four-bedroom, $4,000-a-month apartment in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn.

During the pandemic most of Lee’s housemates lost their restaurant jobs, leaving her as the just one with income from her job at a company that produces hand sanitizer.

Their landlord has become threatening to take her to court over $20,000 in back rent she has no ability to pay on her own.

‘Nobody is hiring in the foodstuff industry,’ Lee said. ‘I’m on the hook, because I’m the only employed person on the lease.’

‘The landlord – and the device – demand the impossible of me,’ she added.

‘And there isn’t any end in sight.’

Signs calling for the suspension of rent payments have popped up around New York City in the past week as tenants fall further and additional behind. One banner sometimes appears on a building in Bushwick on July 1 as protesters took their demands to the streets

Lee’s household is among around 735,000 in New York City that lost employment income as a result of the coronavirus, based on research by New York University’s Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy.

Roughly 526,000 of these affected sought unemployment benefits that were supplemented with an additional $600 weekly in federal coronavirus relief that is set to expire at the end of July.

When it can, thousands more families may find themselves struggling to pay rent on top of the ones that are already failing continually to do so.

‘It’s likely to be a mess,’ Jonas Shaende of the Fiscal Policy Institute told Businessweek.

‘There doesn’t be seemingly any plan and the looming problem is so large.’

Though the state’s new Tenant Safe Harbor Act banning evictions while COVID-19 restrictions are in place protects renters from getting dumped, it threatens to further hurt already struggling landlords.

‘The financial assistance is extremely one-sided, all aimed at the tenant,’ Arthur Franciosa, who owns about 30 residential and commercial buildings in the town, told the New York Post a week ago.

Sharon Redhead, a second-generation house owner in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood, told Businessweek she may be forced to sell if the rent doesn’t start rolling in.

‘We’re rent-check-to-rent-check like our tenants,’ Redhead said. ‘We have small cushions.’

Under the newest law landlords are still in a position to sue for overdue rent, but doing this would only expand tenants’ already insurmountable debts.

‘Maybe you reduce the number of individuals arriving at homeless shelters, but you’re likely exacerbating generational poverty as a result,’ Neil Steinkamp, managing director at financial advisory firm Stout Risius Ross LLC, told Businessweek.

The rent crisis is likely to worsen the following month after the authorities stops offering $600 weekly checks to people on unemployment

One-third of American families were unable to create full housing payments in July

Another report released earlier this week unmasked that the overdue payment issue has become hitting hard across the country, as nearly 1 / 3 of American families were not able to make full housing payments for July.

The survey by Apartment List, an online rental platform, unearthed that 32 per cent of US house holds did not make their full payments on time this month.

It marked the fourth month in a row with a ‘historically high’ number of house holds that were struggling to make the payments promptly and in full – up from 30 per cent in June and 24 percent in April.

About 19 percent of survey respondents said they could no payment at all during the first week of the month, and 13 percent paid only a percentage of their rent or mortgage.

In June, about 90 per cent of house holds were able to pay some or all of their payments, but a big sum of those payments seemed to have been made by the end of the month, the Apartment List report found.

With late fees added on, the battle to make payments is becoming a vicious cycle that’s more likely to persist since the pandemic continues to surge.

‘Delayed payments in one month certainly are a strong predictor for missed payments in the next,’ the report says, noting that 70 percent of households have been late in May were also late in June.

Nearly one-third of American families have been struggling to make full housing payments for July, according to a brand new survey by Apartment List

The housing crisis comes as the US economy struggles to rebound following crushing losses because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of cars are noticed lined up outside a food bank in Florida at the height of the pandemic in April

Renters, low-income and younger households were most likely to fall victim to the late payment issue.

Among those under 30 years old and the ones making significantly less than $25,000 annually, the missed payment rate exceeded 40 per cent in July.

Among renters, about 36 per cent missed their July housing bill, when compared with 30 per cent of homeowners.

Americans hit hard by the economic slowdown during the pandemic had been optimistic that financial conditions would begin to improve as states around the country ramped up reopenings in the last two months.

However, the Apartment List findings indicate that the recovery is happening much more slowly than expected, as spikes in coronavirus cases have forced some states to roll straight back reopening plans.

‘The economic fallout from the pandemic does not appear on track for the quick V-shaped recovery that many had originally expected,’ the report states.

The bleak trends are fueling American’s worries about evictions and foreclosures, particularly among renters.

From June to July, the share of renters who are either ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ concerned with being evicted rose from 18 per cent to over 21 per cent, the report found.

Over the exact same period, the share of homeowners concerned about foreclosure ticked up from 14 per cent to 17 percent.

Renters, low-income and younger households were most likely to fall victim to the late payment issue. The breakdown across demographics is shown above

The trouble with making full, on-time payments is fueling American’s worries about evictions and foreclosures, specially among renters

At the start of the pandemic short-term displacement bans were put in spot to keep people in their homes as unemployment skyrocketed to not exactly 15 per cent.

But many of those protections are nearing their expiration dates, as the unemployment rate stands at a slightly improved but nevertheless unsettling 11 percent.

The report concluded by saying that while reopenings and government aid have provided some relief, they will have done ‘little to ease the housing payment crisis’.

It demands local and state officials to extend displacement bans before economy has more time to recuperate.

‘If local displacement bans are allowed to expire before local economies commence to recover, the missed payments we have been tracking over the past four months may lead to a wave of downgrade moves as renters and homeowners seek more affordable housing,’ it states.

The House of Representatives has also passed several measures aimed at relieving the housing crisis, such as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act and the Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act of 2020.

However, neither of those bills is likely to pass through the Republican-controlled Senate.