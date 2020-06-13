One in five Covid-19 patients caught the virus in hospital say scientists

The UK’s hospitals have been among the main breeding grounds for spreading Covid-19, with one in five patients catching the virus while in hospital, scientists say.

Papers published by Sage, and prepared for the Cabinet Office, showed that at the peak of the crisis, transmission within hospitals was thought to account for around 22 percent of cases in hospitalised patients, or more to 11 per cent of deaths.

The figures did not include staff, or those attending outpatients appointments, so the numbers might be an underestimate.

In light of the data, a letter from NHS England Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis has been sent to hospitals instructing them to ‘minimise’ close contact between staff and urges workers to ‘avoid congregating at central work stations’ and simply take staggered breaks.

All staff, patients and people to hospitals will even need to wear face masks from in a few days.

Reportedly it was not until May 18 that Public Health England (PHE) issued guidance to hospital staff concerning how they ought to follow distancing rules, in accordance with an investigation by The Daily Telegraph.

This was almost 8 weeks after the UK entered lockdown on March 23.

The new data has fuelled concern that NHS trusts, alongside care homes, are causing Covid-19 to ‘re-seed’ into the community, which makes it difficult to lift lockdown restrictions.

It comes as the reproduction rate of the coronavirus might be as high as 1.1 in the South West of England, officials have warned, meaning the virus is on the brink of surging unmanageable in the rural region.

Officials at the Government Office of Science, that is headed by Sir Patrick Vallance, confirmed that the R rate in the South West is now approximately 0.8 and 1.1, which is really a higher estimate than every other part of the UK. The R rate for Britain as a whole, however, has not changed in the past week and remains between 0.7 and 0.9.

The South West is the only region which could have a value higher than one, the dreaded point where each infected patient starts to infect more than one other person and an outbreak starts to cultivate again. Last week the region’s estimate was 0.8-1.0, showing it has risen in the past 7 days.

Professor Powis said that as community cases fall, the focus could be on ‘individual outbreaks’ wherever they occur.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday it thinks just 33,000 Britons actually have Covid-19, in a massive boost for the UK’s combat the illness.

The data, predicated on testing of almost 20,000 people in the community, shows the amount of people with the virus outside hospitals and care domiciles is tumbling.

The ONS’ 33,000 prediction does not include hospital and care domiciles, where you can still find more than a thousand new cases every day, but the virus is fading among members of the public.

When the same estimates were published on May 28, only a fortnight ago, they suggested 133,000 people were carrying the virus, many without knowing it.

But England’s outbreak is continuing on a ‘clear downward trend’, statisticians say, with around 31,600 new infections weekly – around 4,500 per day.

The UK’s death toll rose by 202 on Friday in the lowest Friday jump in 12 weeks, taking the UK’s total victims to 41,481.

However, a three to four week lag between people getting infected and dying of the illness, if they die, means that a surge in infections now could increase the death rate in July.