One firefighter injured as more than 160 battle huge blaze in San Francisco

A firefighter has been injured after crews from around San Francisco responded to a blazing fire that engulfed several buildings near a major highway on Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said that the blaze began at around 6.30am, possibly at a building supply store on 14th Street. The fire quickly grew to other buildings and was soon enveloping an area of two-blocks near 13th Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

The damage was so disastrous that it resulted in the closing of one lane of the nearby Central Freeway, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

According to Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson, some 160 firefighters and 60 trucks and engines took on the devastating fire. The blaze left some 100 workers displaced and effected as many as six commercial buildings.

One firefighter had minor injuries he suffered while fighting the blaze. The crew member was identified as a chief who ‘got knocked in the head a little bit,’ Deputy Fire Chieg Victor Wyrsch said.

The firefighter has been hospitalized and is in ‘an abundance of caution.’

By 9am, the fire was 75 per cent contained but crews had to continue working against the fire to stop it from spreading.

‘Our members have done a terrific job out there,’ Nicholson said in a news briefing. ‘But this is why we train.’