One fifth have washed their cash, survey reveals, as shoppers go contactless in lockdown

Shoppers are so concerned about coronavirus cash risk that a fifth have resorted to washing notes, a survey has found.

Polling by Nationwide Building Society suggested that 20 per cent have washed their cash, with the majority using disinfectant wipes but a third soaking it in soapy water.

In answer to a question on handling banknotes, the Bank of England said in April that “like any other surface” banknotes can carry bacteria, and shoppers have been advised to wash their hands after touching them.

The Bank said the risk in handling notes is “no greater than touching any other common surface, such as handrails, doorknobs or credit cards”.

Meanwhile, the Nationwide survey also found that people have gone an average of 44 days without the need for cash at all as shoppers have turned to contactless during lockdown.

The number of contactless payments produced by Nationwide members increased from just over seven million in the very first week of lockdown to 10.3 million in the week beginning May 18.

The contactless limit was earlier increased from £30 per transaction to £45.

There have been fears that the pandemic has accelerated the decline of cash with campaigners warning that free usage of paper money could be lost for good without government intervention.

Mark Nalder, head of payments at the building society, said: “Although we don’t expect cash to return to pre Covid-19 levels, it is highly likely cash usage will increase post-lockdown as the high street begins to reopen.”

He also said that he expects the herpes virus to have a “lasting impact” on how shoppers choose to purchase things.