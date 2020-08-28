One Direction member Liam Payne engaged to model girlfriend Maya Henry: report

His associates verified to Fox News the couple will certainly be getting married.

LIAM PAYNE ON ONE DIRECTION: STAYING ‘WOULD HAVE KILLED ME’

Payne and Henry initially began dating 2 years ago however went public with their relationship with a post on social networks in September 2019. In event of his tune “Stack It Up,” the vocalist thanks Henry “for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is.”

Payne was formerly in a long-lasting relationship with Cheryl Cole They had a child Bear in 2017 however separated in July 2018.

LIAM PAYNE CELEBRATES SON’S BIRTHDAY AFTER REVEALING RELATIONSHIP STRUGGLES WITH GIRLFRIEND CHERYL

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways,” Payne revealed on Twitter at the time. “It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Since the separation, Payne and Cole have actually been co-parenting, and in April 2019, she called the previous kid band member “a great dad.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s much softer than me,” Cole informed The Telegraph “But it is what it is, and I’m OK about it. When you have an infant, you are not taken in with …