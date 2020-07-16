One Direction celebrating 10-year anniversary with a special gift

It’s not an official reunion yet, nonetheless it was announced Thursday that One Direction is celebrating the group’s 10-year anniversary with new content.

In honor of the special occasion, the boy band is launching a brand new anniversary website and certainly will release a celebration video especially created for their fans.

There will also be the release of new interactive playlists along with reformatted EPs featuring B-sides and rare songs, remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions of tracks.

A special “10 Years of One Direction” web site will launch on July 23, which marks the groups actual anniversary.

The site will take be set up as timeline charting the history of the group, from the very first audition on the British show “The X Factor,” up to the beginning of their hiatus. It should include an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind-the-scenes and rarely seen content, all in one place. Visitors will also be in a position to generate their particular shareable “mixtape” playlist on the website, which will be personalized according to how they will have interacted with the site’s content and the eras they’ve spent the absolute most time exploring. They will likely then be able to hook up to selected streaming services to save lots of the mixtape playlists for their respective accounts. A brand new anniversary celebration video will also be released on the same day as the site. The video will document highlights of the band’s career, such as the special relationship they have with their fans. One Direction have already been a world wide phenomenon. The band has sold over 200 million records worldwide and contains had significantly more than 21 billion streams across all platforms, according to a release from Legacy Recordings. Their YouTube channel has over 31 million subscribers and over 10 billion views, and the combined reach of the bands official social media pages is 85.9 million (that includes Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). The group broke hearts in 2015 by going on hiatus.

